Truck driver mows down four in Aligarh, several injured

Agra A rashly driven truck mowed down four people in Aligarh on Sunday. Those who died included two employees of Aligarh Muslim University and a 12-year-old boy. Several others were injured and admitted to hospital, where the condition of one of them was critical.

The truck driver, who was allegedly drunk, hit about 12 people on the road, ramming into several stalls and people at three locations within a kilometre before being caught by Aligarh police. But by that time, he had hit a fruit vend, a tea stall, a meat shop, a motor cycle, a loader and several people on the road, including a 12-year-old child.

Superintendent of police (SP) Aligarh city Kuldeep Singh Gunawat confirmed four deaths and said four others were injured, with a woman victim being in serious condition.

However, sources said about nine injured people were under treatment, mainly at JN Medical College and Hospital of AMU.

“The incident took place at about 12 noon on the outer road passing through Quarsi and Civil Lines police station limits of Aligarh. A truck went out of control and hit people on the road as well as those sitting at a roadside tea stall at three locations, killing three people on the spot. A seriously injured person died later,” said Gunawat.

‘The truck driver was arrested and the vehicle seized. The driver was sent for medical examination to confirm if he was drunk. Four injured people have been hospitalized and one of them, a woman whose husband died in the accident, is critical,” said the SP.

“Police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control. Tough legal action is being taken against the arrested truck driver on complaints received by family members of those killed,” he said.

The people who were killed included two employees of Aligarh Muslim University, deployed at a cell in Gandhi Eye Clinic in Aligarh. One of them, Mohd Sabir (59), was on his motor cycle with his wife, Parveen (55). She was critically injured and is under treatment. Sabir was a technician in Gandhi Eye Hospital on behalf of AMU.

The other AMU employee Muneer Ahmed (55), an office attendant, was having tea at the road side stall when the truck rammed in.

The third person who died was Arhan (12), who was going to give food to his uncle at his meat shop in the market when he was hit by the truck. Similarly, Allauddin, 65, a labourer, was having tea when the truck crashed into the stall.

Sources revealed that the medical report had confirmed that truck driver Keshav Kumar was drunk while driving. He was bringing the truck via Anoopshahr road and was heading to the city area of Aligarh.