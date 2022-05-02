Truck driver mows down four in Aligarh, several injured
Agra A rashly driven truck mowed down four people in Aligarh on Sunday. Those who died included two employees of Aligarh Muslim University and a 12-year-old boy. Several others were injured and admitted to hospital, where the condition of one of them was critical.
The truck driver, who was allegedly drunk, hit about 12 people on the road, ramming into several stalls and people at three locations within a kilometre before being caught by Aligarh police. But by that time, he had hit a fruit vend, a tea stall, a meat shop, a motor cycle, a loader and several people on the road, including a 12-year-old child.
Superintendent of police (SP) Aligarh city Kuldeep Singh Gunawat confirmed four deaths and said four others were injured, with a woman victim being in serious condition.
However, sources said about nine injured people were under treatment, mainly at JN Medical College and Hospital of AMU.
“The incident took place at about 12 noon on the outer road passing through Quarsi and Civil Lines police station limits of Aligarh. A truck went out of control and hit people on the road as well as those sitting at a roadside tea stall at three locations, killing three people on the spot. A seriously injured person died later,” said Gunawat.
‘The truck driver was arrested and the vehicle seized. The driver was sent for medical examination to confirm if he was drunk. Four injured people have been hospitalized and one of them, a woman whose husband died in the accident, is critical,” said the SP.
“Police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control. Tough legal action is being taken against the arrested truck driver on complaints received by family members of those killed,” he said.
The people who were killed included two employees of Aligarh Muslim University, deployed at a cell in Gandhi Eye Clinic in Aligarh. One of them, Mohd Sabir (59), was on his motor cycle with his wife, Parveen (55). She was critically injured and is under treatment. Sabir was a technician in Gandhi Eye Hospital on behalf of AMU.
The other AMU employee Muneer Ahmed (55), an office attendant, was having tea at the road side stall when the truck rammed in.
The third person who died was Arhan (12), who was going to give food to his uncle at his meat shop in the market when he was hit by the truck. Similarly, Allauddin, 65, a labourer, was having tea when the truck crashed into the stall.
Sources revealed that the medical report had confirmed that truck driver Keshav Kumar was drunk while driving. He was bringing the truck via Anoopshahr road and was heading to the city area of Aligarh.
Labour Day: Workers are an inseparable part of society, says governor Anandiben Patel
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said that labourers were an intrinsic part of society who made an invaluable contribution to the building and decorative activities with the skills they have acquired by working from one generation to another. She was addressing workers in the Raj Bhawan, where a health camp was organised for them, on the occasion of the Labour Day. The governor personally gifted one sari each to 11 female workers.
Spice of life | Attending big, fat, stressful weddings no mean feat
The doorbell rang and my househelp cheerfully informed me that a big gift had arrived. Wedding celebrations in present times are much more than a union of two souls. With revelries becoming larger-than-life and having several preludes to the big day, attending them is no mean feat. The announcement of ceremonies a month prior to the big day ensured that I could not chicken out of the multi-pronged festivities.
Raj Thackeray reiterates May 3 ultimatum, threatens trouble if loudspeakers not removed
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray remained defiant on the May 3 deadline he has set for the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from mosques. Addressing a rally in Aurangabad on Sunday, Raj threatened to cause trouble if his demand was not met. During his speech, the MNS chief appealed to the police to stop mosques from broadcasting through loudspeakers. Following reversals in successive elections, Raj Thackeray recently adopted hardline Hindutva for political survival.
Ludhiana | ‘Promote DSR and less water consuming rice varieties among farmers: PAU director
Senior officials of Punjab Agricultural University, directors of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, scientists from Farm Advisory Service Centres, agriculture development officers, and officials from state departments of horticulture and soil and water conservation attended the meeting of extension council at PAU on Saturday evening. Director of extension education, Ashok Kumar, while chairing the meet, lauded the joint efforts of the research and extension scientists during the corona.
Israeli firm to invest ₹22,900 cr in K’taka to set semiconductor fab
Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab private limited has agreed to invest ₹22,900 crore to set up a semiconductor fab in Karnataka, the state government said in a statement on Sunday. The company is set to fully implement the project over a period of next 7 years with employment potential for 1,500 people directly and another 10,000 indirectly. Karnataka has seen significant investments in recent months in various sectors, raising hope of jobs for Covid-19 affected population.
