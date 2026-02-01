‘Truth altered on paper’: 13 UP cops suspended for faking accident records

A dumper truck that allegedly killed someone was recorded as a motorcycle accident. A vehicle that reportedly hit a stray dog became a bike collision in police records. Unlicensed drivers were replaced with licensed ones, and uninsured vehicles were shown as insured. Inquiry finds cops altered vehicle types, driver identities and insurance status in accident probes across three eastern UP districts, shifting liability to insurers (Sourced)

These are among the alleged manipulations uncovered by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that has led to the suspension of 13 police personnel, including an inspector and 12 sub-inspectors, on Friday in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, Gonda, and Shravasti districts.

The SIT, constituted by inspector general of police (IGP), Devipatan Range, Amit Pathak, examined multiple complaints and found irregularities in 13 fatal road accident cases. The investigators allegedly altered core facts before filing charge sheets in court, apparently to shift financial liability from the accused to insurance companies.

“Accident investigations are a critical part of criminal procedure, and any tampering with evidence can undermine both justice and public trust,” IG Pathak said, adding that more past cases could now be reopened for scrutiny.

According to SIT findings, the alleged manipulations were systematic. Investigators allegedly changed vehicle types, substituted real drivers with different individuals, and showed licensed drivers instead of unlicensed ones in official records.

A SIT member said, “In one case, a crash allegedly involving a dumper truck was officially recorded as a motorcycle accident. In another, an incident in which a vehicle reportedly hit a stray dog was shown in records as a bike collision.” The investigators allegedly substituted real drivers with different individuals in police records. In some cases, charge sheets reportedly named drivers with valid licences, though the actual accused were allegedly unlicensed at the time of the crash. Investigators also allegedly recorded that vehicles involved in accidents were insured when they were not.

He explained the suspected motive: In fatal road accidents, insurance companies typically pay damages to victims’ families. However, if a vehicle is uninsured or the driver lacks a valid licence, liability shifts directly to the owner or driver. By allegedly portraying insured vehicles and licensed drivers in official documents, the financial burden may have been shifted from the accused to insurance companies.

“In some cases, the truth of how their relatives died may have been altered on paper,” IG Pathak noted. The SIT concluded that such changes could only have been made during the investigation stage.

In Bahraich, suspended officers include sub-inspectors Arun Kumar Pandey, Sanjeev Kumar Dwivedi, Ashok Kumar Jaiswal, Tej Narayan Yadav, Rakesh Kumar, Rajeshwar Singh, Roop Narayan Gaur, Vijay Yadav, Diwakar Tiwari, and Mehtab Alam. In Gonda, sub-inspectors Sheshnath Pandey and Shashank Maurya face suspension proceedings. In Shravasti, inspector Yogesh Singh and sub-inspectors Shailesh Kumar Tripathi, Premchand, and Gurudev Singh have been suspended.

Senior officials indicated that stricter monitoring mechanisms may be introduced to prevent similar alleged misconduct in the future.