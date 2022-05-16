Truth is out now: Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Gyanvapi
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said the news of the discovery of a ‘Shivling’ from Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima is a message of the country’s eternal Hindu traditions.
“The truth is out now and now whatever the court orders will be followed by all. The Muslim side or other opposition leaders engaged in appeasement must desist from making remarks,” Keshav Prasad Maurya said in his reaction.
“Like millions of Shiva devotees, I, too, am elated at the news of discovery that coincided with Buddha Purnima. The Nandi baba’s long wait for Shiva is fulfilled. Now, everything is crystal clear. I wholeheartedly welcome the court order. My happiness can’t be explained in words,” he said.
Asked about the claim of the opposition about the law (Places of Worship Act 1991) that forbids changes in the status of old religious structures, Maurya said that when Congress was in power it initiated laws or acts that sought to prevent “such things (discoveries)”.
“The discovery of Shivling didn’t happen due to some agitation. The discovery happened due to a court order for a survey. Now, Baba Vishawanth has been found. The Muslim side or other opposition leaders engaged in appeasement must desist from making baseless talk,” he said.
A couple of days back, Keshav Prasad Maurya had accused the opposition of politicising issues of Gyanvapi and Mathura.
“Stop doing politics over Gyanvapi and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. All should wait for the court order that would be followed by all,” he had tweeted.
In the middle of the 2022 UP assembly polls, Maurya had also flagged the issue of Mathura, stating that work was underway to restore the glory of Krishna’s birthplace.
Before coming to the BJP, Keshav Prasad Maurya was with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad that had played a key role in the Ayodhya Ram temple agitation.
-
BKU no stranger to splits after Mahendra Singh Tikait’s death in 2011
Divisions in the Bhartiya Kisan Union are not new and the trend became noticeable after the demise of farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait, who headed the organisation, on May 15, 2011. In the latest instance, a group of BKU leaders announced the formation of a new group with the name BKU (apolitical) in Lucknow on Sunday. The development coincided with the death anniversary Mahendra Singh Tikait (1935-2011).
-
State gives approval to Adani’s new transmission line
Mumbai In a boost to Mumbai's power security and the islanding system that insulates it from grid failures, the state government has cleared a major transmission project that will augment the capacity to wheel in additional power to the megapolis and decongest the transmission lines. It has given approvals to Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited for the 1,000 MW HVDC Kudus-Aarey Transmission line project.
-
Modi imparts governance, people-connect lessons to Uttar Pradesh ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a lesson or two in governance and people-connect to ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government in an interaction with them at chief minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence at 5-Kalidas Marg here on Monday. Modi, who reached the chief minister's residence a little after 7pm, remained at Kalidas Marg for more than two hours. He had a close interaction on various issues besides attending the dinner that Yogi hosted.
-
Fire breaks out at footwear factory in Delhi's Narela, 9 fire tenders at spot
A fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area on Monday. No injury or damage to property was reported at the time of filing the report. According to available information, the property belonged to one Mukesh Gupta who had rented out the first two floors to another person, named Vivek. This was the second fire being reported from North Delhi's Narela area in two days. (With inputs from Delhi bureau)
-
Under AAP, Punjabis in for worst phase in history: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party is out to ruin Punjab and the state is witnessing a complete breakdown of law and order in just two months. He further said a delegation of villagers had told him how police had forced the panchayat to give an undertaking that a youth who died of drug overdose had suffered a seizure.
