Truth is out now: Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Gyanvapi

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said the news of the discovery of a ‘Shivling’ from Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima is a message of the country’s eternal Hindu traditions.

“The truth is out now and now whatever the court orders will be followed by all. The Muslim side or other opposition leaders engaged in appeasement must desist from making remarks,” Keshav Prasad Maurya said in his reaction.

“Like millions of Shiva devotees, I, too, am elated at the news of discovery that coincided with Buddha Purnima. The Nandi baba’s long wait for Shiva is fulfilled. Now, everything is crystal clear. I wholeheartedly welcome the court order. My happiness can’t be explained in words,” he said.

Asked about the claim of the opposition about the law (Places of Worship Act 1991) that forbids changes in the status of old religious structures, Maurya said that when Congress was in power it initiated laws or acts that sought to prevent “such things (discoveries)”.

“The discovery of Shivling didn’t happen due to some agitation. The discovery happened due to a court order for a survey. Now, Baba Vishawanth has been found. The Muslim side or other opposition leaders engaged in appeasement must desist from making baseless talk,” he said.

A couple of days back, Keshav Prasad Maurya had accused the opposition of politicising issues of Gyanvapi and Mathura.

“Stop doing politics over Gyanvapi and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. All should wait for the court order that would be followed by all,” he had tweeted.

In the middle of the 2022 UP assembly polls, Maurya had also flagged the issue of Mathura, stating that work was underway to restore the glory of Krishna’s birthplace.

Before coming to the BJP, Keshav Prasad Maurya was with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad that had played a key role in the Ayodhya Ram temple agitation.