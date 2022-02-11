Two arrested for ATM card cloning by Cyber police of Prayagraj

Cops at the Cyber police station busted a gang that used to clone ATM cards of bank customers on the pretext of helping them at the ATMs and then withdrew cash from their accounts. Police team, under Inspector Rajiv Tiwari, arrested two members of the gang and recovered 29 ATM cards, a laptop, skimmer device or ATM card reader, a car, two bikes and mobiles from their possession. Four of their accomplices are still at large, police said.

IG Range Rakesh Singh said the accused had recently withdrawn ₹1 lakh cash from a bank account of a person after changing his ATM card on the pretext of helping him. An FIR was lodged under the IT Act and other relevant sections of IPC against them.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops of the Cyber Police station arrested Shailendra Singh, 25, and Arun Singh, 25, in Nawabganj area on Friday. Four of their aides, identified as Satyam Singh (gang leader), Sagar Singh (gang leader), Deepak Singh and Akash Singh, are on the run.

The arrested accused informed police that the gang operated in an organised manner in different cities of the state, including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Barabanki, Raebareli and other cities. They kept an eye on ATM booths at lonely or crowded places and target bank customers who have little knowledge of withdrawing cash from the machines. The gang members either managed to change the ATM card of the bank customers or use a skimmer device to read data of the ATM card, which is then copied to a separate card and used for cash withdrawal. Satyam and Sagar Singh are gang leaders, while Deepak is a technical expert and used to copy data of bank customers’ ATM cards to another card.