Two arrested for killing minor after sexually assaulting her in Mirzapur

The duo had called the minor girl to their house on the pretext of giving her a kite and sexually assaulted her. Later, they strangulated her to death and threw the body near her house in Katra area of Mirzapur .
The slippers and anklets of the minor girl have been recovered from the house of the accused, superintendent of police, Mirzapur, Ajay Kumar Singh said. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 10:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a nine-year-old girl after sexually assaulting her in Katra area of Mirzapur on December 26, police said.

The slippers and anklets of the deceased have also been recovered from the house of the accused, superintendent of police, Mirzapur, Ajay Kumar Singh said.

Singh said the body of the girl was found lying 30 steps away from her house in a locality in Katra area on December 26 at 11.40pm. There were bite marks on her cheek. Singh said a case was registered under section 302 (murder), 376 D (gang rape) and POCSO (protection of children from sexual offence) Act was registered against unidentified persons following a complaint by her kin who informed that the girl went missing while playing outside her house.

Singh said a police team led by additional superintendent of police (ASP City) Sanjay Verma was constituted to work out the case.

Singh said police arrested Aman Yadav alias Ilu (19) and Thakur Prajapati (45), a resident of a locality in Katra Kotwali area, from Shuklaha Road on Tuesday.

The SP said, during interrogation Yadav said he along with Prajapati were at his house. At around 4pm, they called the girl to his house on the pretext of giving her a kite and sexually assaulted her. Later, they strangulated her to death and threw the body near her house.

Verma said a reward of 15,000 has been announced for the police team, including in-charge inspector Ramnarayan, constables Raish Ahmed and Arvind Yadav, for arresting the accused.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
