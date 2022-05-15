Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two arrested, liquor worth 25L seized
lucknow news

Two arrested, liquor worth 25L seized

Published on May 15, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday busted an inter-state racket of liquor smugglers after arrest of two people and seized as many as 134 cartoons of liquor bottles worth 25 lakh from Kanpur-Prayagraj highway in Fatehpur district, said senior police officials. They said the liquor was despatched by a Haryana-based smuggler and was to be delivered in Bihar.

The officials said the liquor bottles were hidden in a special cavity made in a threshing machine (used in farming) loaded on a truck. They said the truck’s registration number was also manipulated and false.

The STF press note stated that those arrested were identified as Sonipat (Haryana) residents Banshi Kumar alias Dolu and Dharamveer Panchal alias Sonu. The truck driver Dolu and his aide Sonu were working as carriers for liquor smuggling and used to get 20,000 per trip to deliver the consignment.

A senior STF official said the two accused revealed during interrogation that the kingpin of the racket were Pradeep Kumar and Lalit Tewatia of Rohtak, Haryana. He said two others, Rakesh of Najafgarh, Delhi and Sunil Lambardar of Rohtak, Haryana were its key members.

He said the two said that they were told to reach Patna, Bihar where they would be approached by some people to take the consignment. He said the Pradeep and Lalit were in direct touch with the Bihar traders through WhatsApp chat to receive the consignment.

