Two arrested, liquor worth ₹25L seized
Lucknow The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday busted an inter-state racket of liquor smugglers after arrest of two people and seized as many as 134 cartoons of liquor bottles worth ₹25 lakh from Kanpur-Prayagraj highway in Fatehpur district, said senior police officials. They said the liquor was despatched by a Haryana-based smuggler and was to be delivered in Bihar.
The officials said the liquor bottles were hidden in a special cavity made in a threshing machine (used in farming) loaded on a truck. They said the truck’s registration number was also manipulated and false.
The STF press note stated that those arrested were identified as Sonipat (Haryana) residents Banshi Kumar alias Dolu and Dharamveer Panchal alias Sonu. The truck driver Dolu and his aide Sonu were working as carriers for liquor smuggling and used to get ₹20,000 per trip to deliver the consignment.
A senior STF official said the two accused revealed during interrogation that the kingpin of the racket were Pradeep Kumar and Lalit Tewatia of Rohtak, Haryana. He said two others, Rakesh of Najafgarh, Delhi and Sunil Lambardar of Rohtak, Haryana were its key members.
He said the two said that they were told to reach Patna, Bihar where they would be approached by some people to take the consignment. He said the Pradeep and Lalit were in direct touch with the Bihar traders through WhatsApp chat to receive the consignment.
-
Biggest blaze since 2019 puts Delhi’s fire safety rules back in focus
The tragic death of 27 people in a major fire in the Mundka building on Friday has underlined that the city authorities have learned little from similar incidents in the past that exposed the utter lack of safety mechanisms and the gaping holes in their implementation. Hundreds of such buildings still operate from congested quarters with civic, police and fire authorities struggling to curb them.
-
Fire breaks out on 2 floors of Gurugram building; 6 rescued, no casualties: Cops
Six people were rescued after a fire broke out on the 10th and 11th floors of Residency Grand Apartment in Sector 52 around 10pm on Friday, said the police on Saturday, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident. “We received a distress call around 10.15pm, and teams were sent within a few minutes. The fire was controlled around 1pm, and we ensured that everyone in the building was safe,” SNarender Singh, station fire officer, Sector 29said.
-
Ludhiana | NRI man accused of rape reveals victim’s identity on web channel, booked
A woman, who was duped into marrying a married man, has accused her NRI 'husband' of revealing her identity on a web channel after she refused to retract the rape allegations levelled against him in violation of the Supreme Court's directions. The victim, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, is a divorcee and has two children from her first marriage. “The accused said that his divorce with his wife was in the last stage,” she said.
-
22-year-old arrested in ₹17 lakh ATM machine robbery in Chandu village: Police
The police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking six policemen and breaking into an ATM (automated teller machine) machine located near Chandu village with a gas cutter and withdrawing ₹17 lakh from there eight months ago, said the officials on Saturday. The police said that they have been following leads in the September 17, 2021, case through surveillance.
-
Nadda visits Sukhdev’s house, says AAP won’t stay in power for long
Asserting that freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar had “deeply inspired” him, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the freedom fighter's house in Naughara on Saturday. Nadda, who took an electric rickshaw to the venue, was accompanied by national commission for scheduled castes chairperson Vijay Sampla, state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, district BJP president Pushpinder Singhal, state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, BJP workers and members of Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust. Power was restored soon after.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics