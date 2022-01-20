Two Ayodhya youths arrested in Lucknow for duping online sellers

Two youths from Ayodhya district were arrested in Gomti Nagar extension on Thursday for duping several people who put up their articles for sale on an online app providing the facility of selling second-hand products, senior police officials said.

As per Lucknow police press note, the two accused arrested were identified as Divyanshu Patel alias Shubham, 22, and Anand Yadav, 24. The police said the duo had cheated one Sunny Khan by calling him near CMS, Gomti Nagar extension, with assurance to purchase his high-end mobile phone worth ₹1.60 lakh two days ago.

Sunny had put his mobile phone for sale on an online app, and the duo contacted him through its chatting facility and then called to purchase the phone. The police said the duo fled with the mobile phone when Sunny went to show them the mobile phone. An FIR was lodged against them under Indian Penal Code sections 406 for criminal breach of trust and 420 for fraud with Gomti Nagar police in this matter.

The duo was arrested, by tracking their location, when they came to meet one of their accomplices near Khargapur railway crossing in Gomti Nagar extension on Thursday morning.

The police said the two accused had done similar crimes with some more people in Lucknow and Sultanpur and used to disappear after changing their mobile phones. They said as many as four criminal cases are lodged against Shubham. The police, however, is further trying to ascertain their involvement in other crimes in the past.