Two ‘co-passengers’ on e-rickshaw rob woman of jewellery in Lucknow

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly robbed of her gold jewellery near Charbagh in Lucknow on Monday evening after two unidentified men lured her with a request for biryani. Pretending to be hungry, the men convinced her to buy them food, then distracted her and fled with her gold chain and rings. The incident came to light after the victim, Zeenat Khan filed a complaint with Naka Hindola police on July 8. (For Representation)

The incident came to light after the victim, Zeenat Khan of Kashidhera, Rakabganj, filed a complaint with Naka Hindola police station on Tuesday. According to the FIR, Zeenat was returning home from Hussainganj when she boarded a shared e-rickshaw with the two suspects already seated there. “Claiming they were hungry, they persuaded me to take them to Charbagh to buy food. Trusting them, I took them to a biryani shop near Doodhmandi turn,” she claimed.

While engaging her in conversation, the two men allegedly removed a 20-gram gold chain from her neck and three rings weighing about 25 grams from her fingers. They then excused themselves on the pretext of getting water and vanished from the scene.

“The police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and assigned the investigation to S-I Kuldeep Singh. CCTV footage is being reviewed and efforts are underway to identify and nab the culprits,” said Naka SHO Virendra Tripathi.