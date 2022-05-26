Two crore students to be enrolled in U.P. primary, upper primary schools: Finance minister

The state government has set a target of enrolling two crore students in primary and upper primary Basic Shiksha Parishad schools in 2022-23 under the “School Chalo Abhiyan”. Presenting the state budget for 2022-23 on Thursday, finance minister Suresh Khanna said a provision of ₹18,670.72 crore had been proposed for “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan”.

The government proposed ₹370 crore for distribution of free uniforms, sweaters, school bags and shoes/stockings for the use of students studying from classes 1 to 8 in the government-run primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh.

Khanna proposed ₹3,548.93 crore for mid-day meal scheme. Apart from this, a provision of ₹166.71 crore had also been proposed for distribution of fruits, he said.

The minister said it was important to mention that under “Operation Kayakalp” infrastructure in government schools had been transformed. “As a result, there has been an increase in the enrolment of children in government schools in the last few years, reversing the declining trends of the previous years,” the minister said.

Secondary education

“Under the “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan”, ₹836.80 crore has been proposed in the budget for the financial year 2022-23 for various construction and infrastructure development works,” Khanna said.

For functioning of Sainik Schools, the state government has proposed ₹98.38 crore. To make Sanskrit education more vocational and job oriented, NCERT syllabus has been implemented by including modern subjects. Besides, ₹324.41 crore has been proposed for grants to Sanskrit schools.

Higher education

To give a boost to higher education, the state government has proposed ₹200 crore for completion of buildings being constructed in state government colleges while construction work is in progress for the establishment of 75 new government colleges in the state. The finance minister proposed ₹10 crore for the establishment of smart classes in government colleges in the state.

To provide free online Sanskrit training to students, establishment of online Sanskrit training centre at Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi, has been proposed. Students will be provided training in employment courses through it. “ ₹1.16 crore has been proposed for setting up the training centre,” the minister said.

Technical education

To make the state a one trillion-dollar economy, the state government has planned to provide more employment to the students and manpower for emerging technology-based industries in 2022-23.

“Under “New Age Trades”, students will be given training in four courses namely data science and machine learning, internet of things, cyber security and drone technology,” the minister said.

Vocational education and skill development

Minister Khanna has proposed for the development of 4 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as model ITI of the state. A total of 31 out of the new ITIs set up in different districts of the state will be run on the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

A target has been set up to provide training under Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission by registering nearly 2 lakh youths in the financial year 2022-23 .