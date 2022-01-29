Two employees of Lucknow-based firm found dead inside a car in Hardoi

Lucknow Bodies of the two employees of a Lucknow-based private company were found from a car parked outside a banquet hall in Lucknow’s adjoining district Hardoi on Friday morning, said police officials.

They said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and forensic team was called to examine the spot to ascertain the cause behind their deaths.

Hardoi superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said that both were identified as Lucknow resident Dharmraj Yadav, 38, and Kushinagar resident Ram Dulare, 35. “Dharmraj was a water quality manager and Ram Dulare was a driver, associated with the Lucknow-based private company, engaged in work related to Jal Shakti Mission,” the SP said.

Sharing further details, another police official said that some local residents informed the police about the bodies at around 10am on Friday. “The bodies were found inside the car (with Lucknow registration number), parked outside Baba Marriage Lawn under Pihani police station in Hardoi,” he said.

The official said that no injuries were found on the bodies of the two persons and primary examination suggested that the duo died due to suffocation while drinking liquor inside the closed car. He said that a half-filled liquor bottle and some snacks were found from the car.

He said the police called up the forensic team and they collected samples of eatables as well as examined the situation to ascertain the exact reason behind the deaths. The officials concerned of Jal Nigam and the family members of the two deceased had been informed about the incident, he added.

Earlier on January 19, two unidentified charred bodies were recovered from a burnt car parked in a mango orchard in Hardoi’s Shahbad police station.