Two held for manufacturing, supply of illegal firearms in UP’s Shahjahanpur: STF

With the arrest of two persons, the UP police special task force (STF) on Friday claimed to have unearthed an illegal firearms manufacturing unit working out of a brick kiln in Shahjahanpur.

The STF officials said as many as five firearms, some cartridges as well as other material used in manufacturing of weapons have been also recovered from them.

They said the duo was arrested from the brick kiln at Hardoi turn on Roja marg in Shahjahanpur while manufacturing illegal firearms during a raid carried out at 2.45 am on Friday wee hours.

In a press note shared by STF, the officials said the duo arrested were identified as Harpreet Singh of Ashiana, Lucknow and Harpal Singh of Pasgawa, Lakhimpur Kheri.

It further reads that Harpreet was earlier arrested in a similar case of illegal firearms supply from Lucknow’s Ashiana police station area in 2019. After getting bail, Harpreet with the help of Harpal got back in business anticipating a surge in demand during the upcoming assembly polls, it added.

The officials said while Harpreet supplied the material used in manufacturing illegal firearms from Lucknow Harpal, who has expertise in manufacturing firearms, used to assemble the weapons and sell it at ₹10,000 each.