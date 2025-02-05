Two injured after two freight trains collide in Fatehpur

Two people were injured in a collision between two coal laden freight trains in Fatehpur district on Tuesday. (PTI)

The incident took place on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, on which only goods trains run, near Pambhipur in Khaga, between Kanpur and Fatehpur. Thus, it did not affect passenger train movement.

EDFC officers said a goods train crashed into another, which was stationary, at a high speed. The force of the collision sent the stationary train’s guard cabin tumbling into a ditch, while the engine of the moving train derailed and collided with the cabin.

Loco pilot Shiv Shankar Yadav and conductor Anuj Rai sustained minor injuries in the incident. The guard of the stationary train, Sonu Verma, managed to leap out of his cabin before it fell into the ditch, escaping unharmed.

Due to the accident, traffic on one line of the freight corridor was affected, and multiple goods trains stopped.

EDFC AGM Joginder Singh said, “The accident is being investigated. Initial investigation suggests a human error. That is, the loco pilot has made a mistake. Rescue is being done. Efforts are being made to restore the track. However, it may take time to repair the track. Many goods trains are standing on the UP line. Some are being diverted.”

Emergency crews, including several hydraulic machines, were deployed to clear the wreckage.

According to officials, the moving train apparently overshot a red signal, which led to the mishap.

The chief spokesperson of the DFC, Narendra Bisht said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. “We are working on clearing the track, and traffic is likely to return to normal by late night,” he said.