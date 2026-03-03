Two killed, 4 injured as pickup crashes into divider on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Two people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured when a speeding pickup lost control and rammed into a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao district on Tuesday morning, police said. A disturbing video of the crash has surfaced, showing the pickup veering uncontrollably before its front wheels mount the divider and the vehicle smashes into the concrete wall with tremendous force. (VIDEO GRAB)

The driver, identified as Ashok Kumar (30), a resident of Satku Kheda village in Achalganj, Unnao, was crushed between the steering wheel and engine due to the impact. He died on the spot. A three-year-old girl, Khushi, who was seated behind him, was also declared dead at the hospital.

According to police officials, three men standing at the rear of the pickup were thrown nearly six feet into the air and landed up to 15 feet ahead after the collision. One of them fell close to the rear tyre after the vehicle’s body tore apart, while two others landed about 10 feet ahead and were seen writhing in pain in the video footage.

The pickup was carrying Monu, a resident of Arsem village in Auras police station area, Unnao along with his family members — Shivmurti (32), Munshilal (40), Mehak (8) and Shiksha (3). They were returning to Unnao from Faridabad for Holi when the accident occurred.

Upon receiving information, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) team reached the spot with a crane and ambulance and began rescue operations.

All injured persons were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bangarmau, where doctors declared Ashok Kumar and the girl dead. The four injured were later referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment.