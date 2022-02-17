Two members of NEET solver gang arrested in Varanasi

Two members of NEET solver gang were arrested from Chauka Ghat area of Varanasi by a crime branch team of Varanasi police Commissionerate on Thursday, police said and added two fake Aadhaar cards, an admit card of NEET, an admit card of Bihar competitive exam and 20 forged pictures of candidates were also seized.

Those arrested were identified as Pramod Kumar Yadav of Madhubani district of Bihar, and Dhananjai Chauhan of Azamgarh, said sub-inspector Rajkumar Pandey.

Pandey said during interrogation, Yadav revealed that he was preparing for NEET in Patna since 2005. He came in contact with NEET solver gang leader Neelesh Singh aka PK and started working as a solver.

He (Yadav) appeared in place of one Shivam Kumar of Sonbhadra in NEET 2021.

“At the time of filling the form, Shivam’s picture mixed with that of one Dhananjai was pasted. But Dhananjai refused to appear in the exam as solver. Thereafter, Yadav’s picture was mixed with that of Shivam and a fake Aadhaar card was prepared by Neelesh and Vikas. They asked Yadav to appear in the exam and for that he was promised ₹10 lakh. Yadav got ₹1 lakh in advance,” the police official said.

Pandey said during interrogation, Chauhan accepted that he had to appear in the NEET examination in place of Shivam Kumar. But due to pressure of his kin, he appeared in NEET examination for self and persuaded his friend Pramod Yadav to appear in place of Shivam.

After NEET, Chauhan appeared in Bihar Combined entrance competitive examination in place of one Ankit Kumar in 2021. The admit card of the exam was recovered from his possession.

Pandey said the duo was produced in the court from where they were sent to jail and further investigation was on.