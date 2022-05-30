Two minor brothers drown in Ganga in Prayagraj

Two brothers, aged 14 and 11 years, drowned while another boy was rescued by locals when the trio was taking bath at Bhagalpur Ghat in Ganga under Dhumanganj police station on Monday afternoon, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, a resident of Noida, Arvind Dubey’s wife had come to visit her maternal home in Ganga Vihar colony in Dhumanganj area with her two sons Ayush (14) and Nirmal (11). On Monday afternoon, Ayush and Nirmal went to take bath in Ganga at Bhagalpur Ghat with a boy in their family.

The trio was taking bath when they went slipped into deep waters and started drowning. Locals rushed to their rescue and managed to save one of them but Nirmal and Ayush were carried away by swift water current.

SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Maurya reached the spot on receiving information. Divers were called in, who after a few hours of search, managed to fish out the bodies of Nirmal and Ayush.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maurya said the rescued boy has been admitted to hospital for treatment.