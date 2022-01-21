Two minors charred to death in UP’s Pratapgarh, mother lodges FIR against kin

In a tragic incident, two brothers aged 8 and 6 years respectively were charred to death in a fire which broke out in their room under mysterious circumstances in Sangramgarh area of Pratapgarh district early on Friday, police said.

Their mother alleged a foul play behind the incident and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against her brother-in-law in this connection. Superintendent of police, Pratapgarh, Satpal Antil said further investigation was being carried out to ascertain the cause of fire in the room

According to reports, a resident of Bhulna Ka Purwa village Neelam, a labourer, used to live with her two sons Ishant, 8, and Krishna, 6, after her husband Dilip’s death a few years back. On Thursday night, Neelam and her two sons were asleep in their room. In the early hours of Friday, Neelam bolted the room from outside and left for relieving herself.

She returned after some time and was shocked to see her sons engulfed in a fire. She poured water on them in a bid to save them but the duo succumbed to the serious burns they suffered in the incident. Sangramgarh police reached the spot and questioned other members of the family and locals in connection with the incident. Neelam alleged that her brother-in-law (husband’s elder brother) had killed her sons.

