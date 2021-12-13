Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two MLAs join SP ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls

Former chairman of the UP Legislative Council Ganesh Shankar Pandey, who was fielded by the BSP in 2010 for the post of council chairman, also joined the SP.
BSP Brahmin leaders from east UP Vinay Shankar Tiwari (sitting MLA) Kushal Tiwari (ex-MP) and Ganesh Shankar Pandey (former chairperson of UP Legislative Council) along with the BJP MLA from Khalilabad seat in Sant Kabir Nagar Digvijay Narain Chaubey joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 06:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party got a shot in the arm on Sunday as two legislators and a large number of Brahmins from different political parties in Uttar Pradesh joined the party fold.

The MLAs who joined the SP include Vinay Shankar Tiwari from Chillupar assembly seat in Gorakhpur, who was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) recently, and Digvijay Narayan alias Jai Chaubey (BJP) from Khalilabad constituency in Sant Kabir Nagar. They both joined the SP in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Former chairman of the UP Legislative Council Ganesh Shankar Pandey, who was fielded by the BSP in 2010 for the post of council chairman, also joined the SP.

Apart from these prominent leaders, a large number of Brahmins from different political parties also joined the party in UP, which will go to polls in February-March next year.

