Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two MLAs join SP ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls
lucknow news

Two MLAs join SP ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls

  • Former chairman of the UP Legislative Council Ganesh Shankar Pandey, who was fielded by the BSP in 2010 for the post of council chairman, also joined the SP.
BSP Brahmin leaders from east UP Vinay Shankar Tiwari (sitting MLA) Kushal Tiwari (ex-MP) and Ganesh Shankar Pandey (former chairperson of UP Legislative Council) along with the BJP MLA from Khalilabad seat in Sant Kabir Nagar Digvijay Narain Chaubey joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)(HT_PRINT)
BSP Brahmin leaders from east UP Vinay Shankar Tiwari (sitting MLA) Kushal Tiwari (ex-MP) and Ganesh Shankar Pandey (former chairperson of UP Legislative Council) along with the BJP MLA from Khalilabad seat in Sant Kabir Nagar Digvijay Narain Chaubey joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party got a shot in the arm on Sunday as two legislators and a large number of Brahmins from different political parties in Uttar Pradesh joined the party fold.

The MLAs who joined the SP include Vinay Shankar Tiwari from Chillupar assembly seat in Gorakhpur, who was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) recently, and Digvijay Narayan alias Jai Chaubey (BJP) from Khalilabad constituency in Sant Kabir Nagar. They both joined the SP in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Former chairman of the UP Legislative Council Ganesh Shankar Pandey, who was fielded by the BSP in 2010 for the post of council chairman, also joined the SP.

Apart from these prominent leaders, a large number of Brahmins from different political parties also joined the party in UP, which will go to polls in February-March next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samajwadi party assembly election
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out