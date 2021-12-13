Two MLAs join SP ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party got a shot in the arm on Sunday as two legislators and a large number of Brahmins from different political parties in Uttar Pradesh joined the party fold.

The MLAs who joined the SP include Vinay Shankar Tiwari from Chillupar assembly seat in Gorakhpur, who was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) recently, and Digvijay Narayan alias Jai Chaubey (BJP) from Khalilabad constituency in Sant Kabir Nagar. They both joined the SP in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Former chairman of the UP Legislative Council Ganesh Shankar Pandey, who was fielded by the BSP in 2010 for the post of council chairman, also joined the SP.

Apart from these prominent leaders, a large number of Brahmins from different political parties also joined the party in UP, which will go to polls in February-March next year.