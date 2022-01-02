Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News / Two Nepalese among three killed in Kheri accident
lucknow news

Three people, including two Nepalese and an Indian, were killed while six other Nepalese were injured when a mini bus in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on national highway 730 near Ludhauni village on Lakhimpur-Isanagar road of the district on Saturday midnight, police said
The accident occurred near Ludhauni village of UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday midnight (For Representation)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

The mini bus was carrying 14 passengers, including the bus driver, from Himachal Pradesh to Nepal. Those injured included two women and three children. The bus driver fled the spot after the accident, they added. On getting information, Isanagar police station in charge Raj Karan Sharma along with his staff rushed to the accident spot and carried out rescue work.

As per the police, the deceased were identified as Dhaman Khatka, 14, Rohit Bohra, 15, residents of Nepal’s Salyan district. However, the identity of the deceased Indian bus conductor was yet to be established. They said the seriously injured passengers including Ganesh, 30, his wife Manju, 25, and their three sons Ravi, 7, Kavi, 5, Raman, 4, and one Ganga, 50, all hailing from Salyan district of Nepal were rushed to the district hospital.

