Two new Sheroes Hangout kiosks opened in Noida

The Sheroes Hangout cafe set up two kiosks at the Noida International Stadium in Sec 21 in collaboration with Noida Authority that aims to provide employment to acid attack survivors. These kiosks were inaugurated on Tuesday.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by the CEO of the Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, MP of Noida, Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh, Alok Dixit Sheroes Beneficiaries, and the Chhanv Foundation team was present. Following the ceremony, survivors of acid attacks narrated their stories.

Ritu Maheshwari, CEO Noida Authority said, “The concept of getting the two kiosks run by acid assault survivors is pushed by a social trigger as they’re most susceptible. It’s an extension to our social initiative drive wherein now we have deployed transgenders in one of the metro stations at the ticket counter and housekeeping, and two pink metro stations where all work is being managed by female staff.”

She said, “Acid attack survivors have to be supported and strengthened by all means so that they not only get employment opportunities but also create mass awareness against acid violence.”

Acid attack survivors have a difficult time even being accepted in society, let alone getting work. Their trauma is made more difficult to endure by a culture that restricts their development, said Alok Dixit, director, Chhanv Foundation

In Lucknow and Agra, ‘Sheroes Hangout’ has two branches that accommodate and employ 30 survivors. “Our objective, however, is much broader; we want to assist as many survivors as possible. This is where Sheroes 2.0 comes into play. The kiosk centre will have an immediate impact on survivors’ lives, taking them one step closer to the life they’ve always wanted,” he said.

The influence of this project will be extended beyond the kiosk centre - into the life of acid attack survivors as it expands employment opportunities and establishes a viable presence to raise broad awareness in Delhi NCR.

Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a rehabilitation project, has been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014. Sheroes Hangout is a model coffee house run by survivors of acid attacks.