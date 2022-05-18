Two new Sheroes Hangout kiosks opened in Noida
The Sheroes Hangout cafe set up two kiosks at the Noida International Stadium in Sec 21 in collaboration with Noida Authority that aims to provide employment to acid attack survivors. These kiosks were inaugurated on Tuesday.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by the CEO of the Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, MP of Noida, Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh, Alok Dixit Sheroes Beneficiaries, and the Chhanv Foundation team was present. Following the ceremony, survivors of acid attacks narrated their stories.
Ritu Maheshwari, CEO Noida Authority said, “The concept of getting the two kiosks run by acid assault survivors is pushed by a social trigger as they’re most susceptible. It’s an extension to our social initiative drive wherein now we have deployed transgenders in one of the metro stations at the ticket counter and housekeeping, and two pink metro stations where all work is being managed by female staff.”
She said, “Acid attack survivors have to be supported and strengthened by all means so that they not only get employment opportunities but also create mass awareness against acid violence.”
Acid attack survivors have a difficult time even being accepted in society, let alone getting work. Their trauma is made more difficult to endure by a culture that restricts their development, said Alok Dixit, director, Chhanv Foundation
In Lucknow and Agra, ‘Sheroes Hangout’ has two branches that accommodate and employ 30 survivors. “Our objective, however, is much broader; we want to assist as many survivors as possible. This is where Sheroes 2.0 comes into play. The kiosk centre will have an immediate impact on survivors’ lives, taking them one step closer to the life they’ve always wanted,” he said.
The influence of this project will be extended beyond the kiosk centre - into the life of acid attack survivors as it expands employment opportunities and establishes a viable presence to raise broad awareness in Delhi NCR.
Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a rehabilitation project, has been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014. Sheroes Hangout is a model coffee house run by survivors of acid attacks.
-
Long power cuts have led to water crisis in Lko areas: Jal Sansthan
Prolonged power cuts have led to water crisis in various areas of state capital. On Monday and Tuesday areas like Thakurganj, Fazullahganj, Rajni Khand, parts of Alambagh, Indira Nagar sector C received water supply through tankers. Jal Sansthan admitted that power cuts were creating problems in water supply. “There is difficulty in supplying water due to erratic power supply in more than half of the city,” Sansthan said.
-
Noida’s twin tower demolition preparation 49% complete and irreversible: CBRI to SC
The Central Building Research Institute on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the demolition contractor Edifice Engineering's request to extend the deadline to raze the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida, which were initially to be brought down on May 22, was “reasonable”. The CBRI team visited the site on May 5 and 6 following a request from Edifice Engineering.
-
Shortage of power meters continue in Maharashtra even after 10 years
PUNE Higher demand and lower supply have led to a shortage of electricity meters with builders, and normal consumers are forced to wait for a year to get the meters. In the absence of meters, builders in Pune have been charging random amounts from customers, citing delays on the part of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The state first witnessed a shortage of meters during 2012-13 as demand rose sharply.
-
GMDA lays 22km pipeline to water green belts in city
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Wednesday said it has installed 22.11km of lateral pipelines on major roads to transport recycled water for watering green belts, parks and central verges across the city. The authority also plans to plant 1 million shrubs and 100,000 saplings to increase Gurugram's green cover this year. Subash Yadav, additional chief executive officer, GMDA, and in-charge of urban environment unit said that work on laying 5.9km more of lateral pipelines is in progress.
-
Sushant Lok couple death: Woman died ‘due to hanging’, says report; no further probe
A day after the police found the bodies of a live-in couple inside their Sushant Lok 1 apartment, the result of an autopsy revealed that the woman died “due to hanging”. The bodies were handed over to the family members on Tuesday, said police. On Monday, police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room.
