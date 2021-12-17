Two shot dead in Agra village after dispute

Agra Two men of the same family were shot dead in broad daylight after a dispute over water entering their farm land in Chitrapura village under Kheda Rathod police station of Agra on Thursday.

The duo, identified as Mahesh Kumar (38) and Dinesh Kumar (35), both cousins, was declared dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital. SSP Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh reached the village in the wake of the double murder.

“Mahesh Kumar and Dinesh Kumar had complained that water from another field was entering their farm area and were going to object against this to the family of Kalyan Singh alias Kallu of the same village,” said the SSP.

“There was no other ongoing dispute between the two families and a dispute in the past had been resolved. However, the incident today claimed two lives from a family. The accused have fled from their houses and hunt is on to nab them. Teams have been constituted and the guilty will be placed behind bars soon,” claimed SSP Agra.

An FIR was registered under Section 302 of IPC (murder) at Kheda Rathod police station against five named accused, including Kalyan Singh alias Kallu, Ghanshyam Singh, Ashok Singh, Hukum Singh and Shiv Kumar, informed police sources at Kheda Rathod police station.

Police force was deployed in the village and the bodies were sent for post mortem examination.