Two smart vending zones to come up in Prayagraj

Sangam city would soon have two smart vending zones on Sarojini Naidu Marg and Thornhill Road that would enhance shopping experience as well as open up job avenues for locals.

The project, being developed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) under the Smart City scheme, would come up at an estimated cost of ₹27 crore.

“Keeping in view the rich heritage of the city and to give an ethnic look to these two roads, PDA would be developing Sarojini Naidu Marg and Thornhill Road in such a way that every facility on these two roads would be world class. The sides of these roads would be widened with track for skating, vending zone, specific space for morning walkers, benches for people to sit in peace, e-charging points, installing bollards at specific points etc would be some of the features of the beautification work,” said vice-chairman of PDA Arvind Kumar Chauhan.

The official further said, “The most important feature of the project would be that no trees would be felled during the beautification work. Rather more trees would be planted on these two roads. As both sides of these two roads have a thick cover of trees, we have given a lot of thought on how to protect them and still go ahead with the beautification work.”

He added that all the buildings located on these two roads would be given same colour as on Sardar Patel road. Moreover, the walls of the government buildings on these roads would be painted with murals displaying rich heritage of the city.

Also, both sides of the roads would have smart street lights, drainage system, parking zone for two and four-wheelers etc.

Sarojini Naidu road starts in front of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation office and after crossing All Saint’s Cathedral, extends up to Muir road. Likewise, Thornhill road starts at Indira Gandhi statue (near New Cantonment) and extends up to Dhobhi Ghat crossing.

Earlier, the Sangam city under the Smart city project has introduced electric buses, smart meters and smart streetlights.