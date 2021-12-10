Two UP lawyers held in a case of misbehaviour with woman CJM

Police action is likely against some more lawyers with tainted background or chargesheeted in criminal cases after the arrest of two such lawyers on Thursday night in a four-year-old case of causing nuisance and misbehaving with a woman chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on district and sessions court premises here.

A senior police official said there was a list of criminal cases in which lawyers were accused as well as chargesheeted but action was not initiated against them. He said as many as five to six lawyers of criminal and tainted background were on the radar and action would be initiated against them soon.

Sharing further details about the arrest of two lawyers, another police official said the two lawyers were identified as Abhishek Singh and Atmad Hasan Idrisi. He said the police had filed the chargesheet against the two lawyers in connection with the case registered for misbehaviour with the CJM in 2017. Idrisi has some more criminal cases registered against him, he added.

The police action was initiated when the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on November 30 ordered the commissioner of police, Lucknow, to file personal affidavit stating details of cases registered against advocates in the state capital along with the status of investigation and trial in such cases. The next hearing in the high court is scheduled in the matter on Monday (December 13).

The bench of Justice Rakesh Srivastava and Justice Shamim Ahmed had on November 30 observed: “It appears that an organised group of advocates is indulging in extortion, money laundering, blackmailing and is creating difficulty in law and order in the court campus, which is difficult to countenance.” “Such a state of affairs, wherein the rule of law stands hijacked by a few anti-social elements, cannot be allowed to continue,” the court had said.

The court stated the police commissioner will also revisit the cases in which the final report had been submitted and if it was found that there was some laxity in investigation and all the witnesses did not come forward due to fear of the accused persons, it would be open to him to order further investigation in accordance with law. The court also ordered the district judge, Lucknow, to submit a report on cases pending against lawyers in a sealed envelope on next hearing of the case.