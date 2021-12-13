Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two women killed by speeding SUV in Lucknow

Lucknow SP (rural), Hirdesh Kumar said the two women were killed in a road accident that took place on the road leading to Lucknow from Raebareli
According to bystanders, the SUV was speeding and hit the women, who were standing on the side of the road in the Nigoha area of Lucknow .
Published on Dec 13, 2021 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two women were killed after being hit by a speeding SUV while walking on the road in the Nigoha area of Lucknow on Monday, police officials said. The vehicle lost its control after the accident and fell into a ditch. The occupants of the SUV were also injured and were admitted to a hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

Giving details, Lucknow Superintendent of Police (rural), Hirdesh Kumar, said, “Two women identified as Sunita (34) and Reshma (36) were killed in a road accident that occurred on the road leading to Lucknow from Raebareli. The vehicle that hit the women was coming from Raebareli.”

According to police, a 46-year-old man was driving the SUV. His 60-year-old mother was also in the car. According to bystanders, the SUV was speeding and hit the women, who were standing on the side of the road, while attempting to overtake another vehicle. After hitting the women, the SUV fell into a ditch and overturned.

Local police personnel rushed the injured to the hospital. According to the SP, no police complaint has been lodged by the family of the deceased so far.

