Two youths attacked, puppy dies in violence at Lko fuel pump

A young man was assaulted by seven - eight people and his two-month-old puppy was killed in the violence, in the Rajajipuram area of Lucknow, on Monday. Police said the attackers and victim knew each other and attributed the attack to one-upmanship. Screen grab from the CCTV footage showing youths assaulting another with puppy in his lap at the fuel pump (Sourced)

A video of the incident also went viral late in the evening.

An FIR in the incident, which unfolded at a petrol pump, was lodged by Prafuldeep Srivastava, 20, at the Talkatora police station late on August 4.

According to the FIR, Srivastava, a resident of Rajajipuram, was taking his pet to the veterinary clinic along with his friend Akshat, when he stopped at the Tempo Stand petrol pump to refuel. Some 7 to 8 people reportedly attacked him.

In his written complaint, stated that while he was still seated on his bike, the men began hitting him with sticks and fists. When his relative intervened, one of the attackers, identified as Abhijeet Singh, allegedly struck Srivastava on the head with a metal rod, leaving him severely injured and bleeding.

The attackers allegedly also assaulted the relative and, in the chaos, the puppy identified as “Hickey” was fatally injured. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed at the petrol station.

“Following the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 191(2), 115(2), and 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” said Kuldeep Dubey, SHO, Talkatora. “We are scanning the CCTV footage and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits”

The FIR names Abhijeet Singh and 7-8 other people.

Dubey said that Srivastava was acquainted with the attackers, who were of the same age group. He attributed the attack to personal rivalry.