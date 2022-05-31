Two-day theatre fest of Allahabad University ends

A two-day theatre festival organised by Allahabad University (AU) on the occasion of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” concluded on Tuesday. On the second day of the festival, artistes of Uttarakhand-based Bhor Society staged a play ‘Lok Gatha’.

“Lok Gatha is a musical play that takes us into the stories from the past to show the valour and sacrifice of Jhalkari Bai, a warrior soldier of Jhansi’s Rani Laxmi Bai,” said public relation officer of AU prof Jaya Kapoor.

In another story, Gora Devi raised voice against exploitation of “Jal, jungle and Zameen” (water, forest and land).

Both stories showed bravery and heroism and raised the question of women’s status in the post-independent India where they were considered feeble and powerless, she added.

Also woven in were stories of freedom fighters Ashfaqulla Khan and Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil that revealed the importance of religious harmony and Hindu-Muslim unity.

The second day was graced by the presence of chief justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Ashok Bindal and several other senior judges.

On the first day of the festival, drama “Gora Sadhu” was presented by Bhor Society.

The play, based on the life of Jim Corbett, focused on worldwide environmental degradation. The story line began from a small town Ramnagar which was also known as a Corbett city. Most of the business centres ran on the name of Corbett but had no idea about the man. One of them was Damodar who narrates the story. He recalls that Jim Corbett was a skillful hunter but only of man-eater tigers. In fact, the play also revealed that he loved hunting but never wanted to kill innocent tigers.

The play was directed by Sanjay Rikhari while actors included Amit Tiwari, Kaiser Rana, Himanshu Kala, Kritika Rana, Tania Nishad and Khilender Sharma.

Among the distinguished guests on the first day of festival included Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court, ADG of Allahabad Zone, Prem Prakash, District magistrate of Prayagraj Sanjay Khatri along with AU VC prof Sangita Srivastava.