UG, PG exam irregularities: UP minister issues WhatsApp number to lodge complaints

State higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay has said that all possible steps should be taken to maintain the sanctity and confidentiality of examinations being conducted in institutions of higher education.

The minister issued these instructions to officials during a virtual review meeting on Sunday.

The higher education minister directed officials to conduct the examinations in an efficient manner by holding a virtual meeting with departmental officials through Zoom.

During the meeting, the minister issued a WhatsApp number (8081572223) on which complaints about irregularities in examinations may be forwarded.

He took stock of the examinations being conducted by the state universities related to undergraduate, postgraduate and other courses. The minister said that the state government is committed to conducting the examinations in a proper manner.

It was also directed that the question papers should be delivered to all examination centres no earlier than 30 minutes before the commencement of examination. Upadhyay directed officials that the transportation of question papers and answer sheets should be done through vehicles equipped with geo-tagging. Supervisors should be posted at nodal centres for their supervision too, he said.

He directed officials to increase the number of mobile teams to check examination centres.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh higher education department had sought action taken reports (ATR) from state universities on the recent incidents of paper leak during undergraduate and postgraduate exams, asking vice-chancellors to submit the information in this regard.

Joint director (higher education), Krishna Chandra Verma, has written to the registrar of state universities to make available the report on the e-mail ID of the directorate at (dhedegreevikas@gmail.com).

“Registrars have been directed that while providing details of incidents related to question paper leak, it should also be informed in how many cases FIR has been lodged and what other action has been taken,” stated Ram Janma Chauhan, undersecretary, UP government, in a letter to the registrars.

