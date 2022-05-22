UG, PG exam irregularities: UP minister issues WhatsApp number to lodge complaints
State higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay has said that all possible steps should be taken to maintain the sanctity and confidentiality of examinations being conducted in institutions of higher education.
The minister issued these instructions to officials during a virtual review meeting on Sunday.
The higher education minister directed officials to conduct the examinations in an efficient manner by holding a virtual meeting with departmental officials through Zoom.
During the meeting, the minister issued a WhatsApp number (8081572223) on which complaints about irregularities in examinations may be forwarded.
He took stock of the examinations being conducted by the state universities related to undergraduate, postgraduate and other courses. The minister said that the state government is committed to conducting the examinations in a proper manner.
It was also directed that the question papers should be delivered to all examination centres no earlier than 30 minutes before the commencement of examination. Upadhyay directed officials that the transportation of question papers and answer sheets should be done through vehicles equipped with geo-tagging. Supervisors should be posted at nodal centres for their supervision too, he said.
He directed officials to increase the number of mobile teams to check examination centres.
Recently, the Uttar Pradesh higher education department had sought action taken reports (ATR) from state universities on the recent incidents of paper leak during undergraduate and postgraduate exams, asking vice-chancellors to submit the information in this regard.
Joint director (higher education), Krishna Chandra Verma, has written to the registrar of state universities to make available the report on the e-mail ID of the directorate at (dhedegreevikas@gmail.com).
“Registrars have been directed that while providing details of incidents related to question paper leak, it should also be informed in how many cases FIR has been lodged and what other action has been taken,” stated Ram Janma Chauhan, undersecretary, UP government, in a letter to the registrars.
Daughter-in-law not liable to pay maintenance to husband’s parents: HC
Mumbai: The Bombay high court in a recent judgement held that a daughter-in-law does not fall under the definition of children and hence is not liable to contribute towards the maintenance of the elderly parents of the husband. The daughter-in-law had challenged the order of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens' Tribunal, which directed her and her husband to pay ₹25,000 to the parents of the husband.
Pune police book car showroom employee in cheating case
The airport police have booked the sales manager of a car showroom in Viman nagar on charges of duping the company of ₹42.15 lakh. The incident took place between February 8 this year till date. Anil Babulal Giri (49), of Kothari wheels, has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard. The police have booked Desai under sections 420,406,468, 469 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.
ACB finds Lamborghini, gold and diamond jewellery at former MLA’s house
The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has found a Lamborghini, and gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹1.5 crore during a search at the house of former Bhartiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly Narendra Mehta and hNarendra Mehta'swife Suman. The ACB had on Thursday registered a case against Narendra Mehta and his wife Suman Mehta at the Navghar police station in Mira-Bhayandar under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Man held for molesting two minor girls in Pune
The Sahakarnagar Police have booked a 31-year-old man for allegedly inappropriately touching two minor girls on May 19. The victims' mother had lodged a case against the accused for molesting her two daughters, aged seventeen and nine, on the footpath outside a housing society in Sahakarnagar. “The victims were walking on the footpath when the accused committed the act. The accused is a resident of the same area,” Police sub-inspector Mohsin Pathan said.
Ghat section of Sinhagad fort sees heavy traffic jam; suspension of e-bus service adds up to woes of tourists
The ghat section of the Sinhagad fort witnessed a heavy traffic jam on Sunday, as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has suspended its electric bus service here. Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on May 13, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section.
