UGC extends MPhil, PhD thesis submission deadline for another 6 months

University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to extend the deadline for the research scholars to submit their MPhil and PhD thesis.

The varsities and colleges have been asked by the higher education regulator of the country to extend the deadline for up to six months beyond June 30, 2022. This has been done post considering the research and study time lost due to Covid-19, inform officials.

UGC Secretary PK Thakur in a missive sent to all varsities and also put up by UGC on its official website — https://www.ugc.ac.in/— has informed that extension of date for submission of thesis for terminal MPhil/PhD students in continuation of UGC Public Notice dated December 1, 2021, on this very subject, and keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, it has been decided by the UGC that an extension of up to six months, beyond June 30, 2022, maybe given to the students by their respective higher educational institutions, on case-to-case basis based on the review of student’s work by the research advisory committee and the recommendation of the supervisor and the head of the department of each case. Such extension may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only, the missive says.

“In principle, Allahabad University will be implementing the UGC directions regarding the extension of date of submission of PhD thesis. Since the approval of extension is to be on a case-to-case basis we are evolving the criteria and after permission of the competent authority, the notification regarding this will be issued soon,” said AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

The decision for this latest extension in this regard was taken by the UGC at a meeting held on May 6, 2022, while the notification was issued on May 17, 2022.

This extension however is the fourth one granted to research scholars to help them make up for the time lost owing to the pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

Earlier, UGC through its notification dated December 1, 2021, had granted an extension of six months beyond December 31, 2021, ie till June 30, 2022, and before that through a notification dated March 16, 2021, also it had granted a six months extension beyond June 30, 2021, ie till December 31, 2021. Through a notification dated December 3, 2020, UGC had granted its first extension to MPhil and PhD students, who were to submit their thesis by December 31, 2020, giving them time till June 30, 2021, for submission of their thesis owing to the pandemic and the lockdown.