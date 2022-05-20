UGC extends MPhil, PhD thesis submission deadline for another 6 months
University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to extend the deadline for the research scholars to submit their MPhil and PhD thesis.
The varsities and colleges have been asked by the higher education regulator of the country to extend the deadline for up to six months beyond June 30, 2022. This has been done post considering the research and study time lost due to Covid-19, inform officials.
UGC Secretary PK Thakur in a missive sent to all varsities and also put up by UGC on its official website — https://www.ugc.ac.in/— has informed that extension of date for submission of thesis for terminal MPhil/PhD students in continuation of UGC Public Notice dated December 1, 2021, on this very subject, and keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, it has been decided by the UGC that an extension of up to six months, beyond June 30, 2022, maybe given to the students by their respective higher educational institutions, on case-to-case basis based on the review of student’s work by the research advisory committee and the recommendation of the supervisor and the head of the department of each case. Such extension may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only, the missive says.
“In principle, Allahabad University will be implementing the UGC directions regarding the extension of date of submission of PhD thesis. Since the approval of extension is to be on a case-to-case basis we are evolving the criteria and after permission of the competent authority, the notification regarding this will be issued soon,” said AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.
The decision for this latest extension in this regard was taken by the UGC at a meeting held on May 6, 2022, while the notification was issued on May 17, 2022.
This extension however is the fourth one granted to research scholars to help them make up for the time lost owing to the pandemic and resulting lockdowns.
Earlier, UGC through its notification dated December 1, 2021, had granted an extension of six months beyond December 31, 2021, ie till June 30, 2022, and before that through a notification dated March 16, 2021, also it had granted a six months extension beyond June 30, 2021, ie till December 31, 2021. Through a notification dated December 3, 2020, UGC had granted its first extension to MPhil and PhD students, who were to submit their thesis by December 31, 2020, giving them time till June 30, 2021, for submission of their thesis owing to the pandemic and the lockdown.
BBAU slaps fine on five students for ragging
LUCKNOW The anti-ragging cell of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Friday held five of its students guilty of ragging juniors on the campus earlier this month. The university imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on each of them and tasked them to spread awareness on the campus about the consequences of ragging juniors. The BBAU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, proctor emphasised, BB Malik.
Prayagraj: Now builders related to ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s gang on ED radar
Some big builders are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case lodged against former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. Investigations revealed transactions between the bank accounts of Atiq and some builders. ED officials have started questioning his associates and henchmen. ED officials questioned Atiq's former associate and builder Zaid Khalid for several hours. On Wednesday, another of Atiq's associates was called for questioning.
Need for more debates before enactment of law: LS Speaker
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stressed on the need for having more debates in the houses before enactment of any law and said even the people, for whose benefit a law is being made, should be spoken to before a law is made. Birla said parliament and legislatures are there to make law and lesser debates “are a cause of concern for us.”
CBI raids a warning for growing political alignments?
In 2017, when the central bureau of investigation raided Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi's 10, Circular Road residence in Patna in connection with the railways IRCTC scam, it was Friday. Five years on, again on the same day, a team of CBI raided their official residence in connection with the 'land for job' scam in railways, which has the potential to alter political alignments in Bihar. The CBI has also got the testimony of a few candidates.
Bihar inks pact for solar power to Rajgir, Gaya towns
Bihar will achieve the unique distinction of being the first state in the country to provide 24x7 green power to its tourist towns of Rajgir and Bodh Gaya, as it inked a power sale agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, a Central government PSU, on Friday to purchase 210 MW renewable hybrid energy for its Buddhist pilgrim towns, said state power officials.
