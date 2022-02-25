Ukraine Crisis: UP govt sets up control room, appoints nodal officer

The Uttar Pradesh government, on Friday, set up a control room with a helpline number to facilitate, support and help in the evacuation of the people from the state stranded in Ukraine after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Wednesday.

Relief commissioner and secretary, department of revenue, Ranvir Prasad has been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate with the ministry of external affairs and the embassy of India in Kyiv (capital of Ukraine).

The majority of the people stranded are students enrolled in various medical, engineering and other professional courses in the educational institutions in Ukraine. Desperate to return home, they have urged the Indian and Uttar Pradesh governments to arrange for their evacuation from the strife-torn country.

“As of now, 60 families have contacted the state government, and the data is being updated regularly,” Prasad said.

Some of the students posted videos on social media platforms to update everyone about the situation in Ukraine and the problems faced by them after Russian forces launched a full-scale attack. The parents of the hapless students also urged the Indian government to arrange for the fast and safe evacuation of their children.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) revenue, Manoj Kumar Singh, on Friday, said, in view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, the scheduled commercial flights have been cancelled, and the air space over Ukraine is also closed. “The Indian embassy in Kyiv is actively engaged in extending all possible assistance to the Indian students as well as people in Ukraine,” he said.

He urged the people stranded in Ukraine to follow the advisories issued by the ministry of external affairs and the Indian embassy from time to time.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Indian embassy has informed that arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. The embassy said it would convey information as soon as the arrangements are final so that Indian nationals can be re-located to the western parts of the country. People should carry their passports and necessary documents at all times, he said.

People have been advised to follow the Indian embassy website and social media—Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts for updates, he said.

Helpline numbers

UP govt’s control room No: 0522-1070; Mobile: 9454441081; email: rahat@nic.in

External affairs ministry helpline Nos: 011-23012113, 011-23014104, 011-23017905; Control room No: 1800118797; Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Indian Embassy, Kyiv helpline Nos: +38-0997300483, +38-0997300428, +38-0933980327, + 38-0635917881, +38-0935046170