Unadvised Giloy consumption harmful: KGMU doc

Consuming Giloy without medical guidance can harm vital organs such as the liver, a retrospective multi-centre study has found. The study spanned 13 Indian centres at nine locations, including the King George’s Medical University.

The study was published in the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease, said Dr Ajay Kumar Patwa, additional professor, gastroenterology unit, department of medicine, KGMU, who was part of the study.

“We found that unadvised Giloy consumption was the main cause of these liver issues as there was no other factor such as alcohol consumption, diabetes, thyroid, hypertension,” said Dr Patwa, in a press statement.

The study was conducted between April 2020 and July 2021. In all, 49 patients were included, where 22 had a previous history of liver ailment and 21 did not. Giloy or Tinospora cordifolia is a herbal drug commonly used in Ayurveda and is promoted as an immunity booster.

Clinical findings revealed that they were suffering from acute hepatitis, acute worsening of chronic liver disease, or acute liver failure.

“Most of these patients had consumed the herbal drug without prescription for an average 46 days,” he said.

“We advise that it is a potent drug that should be prescribed by a qualified ayurvedic practitioner and consumed under medical guidance,” he said.