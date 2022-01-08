Uncertain future for major wedding season ahead

With the new pandemic wave, the city is back to night curfews and cap on number of guests in a gathering. The wedding season is just a week ahead and planners, decorators, caterers, venue providers are staring at major losses in the business, once again.

The new norm for guests — 100 for indoor and 50% for outdoor gathering — has forced everyone to restrategize the plans. Side-functions are being cancelled; some people are postponing the wedding dates while many big fat weddings are turning into a low-key affair.

Dr Jaideep Chandra, who has booked a prominent club for his daughter Bhavya’s wedding this month-end, has to majorly alter his plans. “I had a foresight that we may see a new wave so we had a back-up plan in mind. Earlier, we planned 600-800 guests for the wedding but now we have reduced to 100-150 immediate family members and close friends. We are shifting the venue as well, which will result in forfeiting my deposit, but there is no point taking such a big space for such small gathering. Thankfully, I had not given much deposit in advance to rest of the associated people,” he says.

Wedding planner Upendra Singh has booked artistes like Jaslin Matharu, Milind Gaba, Silver String Band and Rocky Star Band for weddings ahead but he is now not sure what lies in store. “We have given advance to most of them but now some clients are saying to wait-and-watch and not releasing further advances. Tickets have been booked but weddings turning into smaller affair so nothing much can be done. Though we have also asked celebs to be on hold but have no idea till when all will be streamlined. Once again, we are staring at losses,” he says.

After a good November-December season, Manoj Bachaani got a major expansion done at Moti Mahal Lawns for the coming season but the current scenario not seems in his favour.

“We had a very good wedding season planned ahead but due to the fear of the new variant we all are extremely apprehensive. People are reducing 1,000 packs to 100-200 and if this continues it will be a major loss. With night curfew starting at 10 pm it’s obvious that weddings will be minimalistic so for now it feels our planning and preparations have gone haywire.”

Leading decorator Jameel Shamsi has booked for people from various parts of the country and now with the fast-changing scenario they are clueless about the course of action. “We call artisans from different parts of the country for theme weddings. The tickets have been booked and the planning has been done months before but now clients have started altering plans. It’s very much possible if they won’t have any outstation guests and with night curfew imposed and uncertainty ahead this is bound to happen,” he says.

Umesh Ahuja, who runs Golden Blossom Resort, adds that 13 departments are involved in a wedding and with each alteration things are bound to go topsy-turvy. “We have been facing a tough time in the last two years and now when finally, things had started to look up here we are back to square-one. As service providers we have no option as we have to abide to government norms and alter as per customers need. Most of them have already alerted that in case of increase in virus spread they will rework the plan. Sadly, we are again facing a wave which does not seem as lethal but still there is too so much fear and uncertainty for now,” he says.

Ahuja further adds, “Everyone is now praying that the phase passes away smoothly as till June they have a good wedding season ahead Ahuja.”