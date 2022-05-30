Under CM Yogi, U.P. has become favourite place for foreign investors: Nandi

Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” has said the state government is working to make the third ground breaking ceremony to be held in Lucknow on June 3 a grand success.

In a press statement on Monday, he said, “Under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has become a favourite destination for foreign investors. The state government has taken several measures to promote industrial investment due to which UP is attracting several foreign companies that are eager to invest in the state.” “Soon foreign investment worth ₹7,500 crore will be made in Noida as well as other districts of Uttar Pradesh. It will pave way for employment of thousands of youths in the state,” the minister said.

“Companies from Japan, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, the USA and Korea have offered to invest in Uttar Pradesh. The state government is facilitating the companies by allotting land and no objection certificates from various government departments and other facilities required by the investors,” he added.

“Regular review of the ground-breaking ceremony is being made by the department of industries. Uttar Pradesh will emerge as the best destination for investment in the country,” Nandi said. “Uttar Pradesh’s rank in the ease of doing business index has gone up. In terms of foreign direct investment, Uttar Pradesh is on way to be included in the top 10 states of the country,” he added.

“America’s MQ Software is investing ₹252 crore in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. An investment of ₹1,800 crore is being made by Microsoft company for the establishment of software development project in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Associated British Foods of United Kingdom is investing ₹1,100 crore in Pilibhit district,” the minister said.

“Germany’s Von Wellx company is investing ₹300 crore in Agra for setting up a footwear manufacturing project. An investment of ₹300 crore is being made by South Korean company Samkwang in Noida. ₹265 crore investment is being made by Dream Tech Electronics while ₹400 crore is being invested by Starion for setting up an electronics manufacturing project in Gautam Buddh Nagar,” he said.

“STT, GDC company of Singapore is investing ₹900 crore to set up a data centre, Japan’s NTT Net Magic is investing ₹1500 crore to set up a data centre and Allied Nippon is investing ₹240 crore for setting up an auto component manufacturing project in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Air Liquide Company of France is investing ₹350 crore in Mathura for the establishment of air separation-oxygen production project,” Nandi added.