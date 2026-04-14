Undercover woman S-I helps bust women-run theft gang in Lucknow; 4 arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested four members of an inter-state theft gang, run largely by women, after a woman sub-inspector (S-I) went undercover to track their movements over several days, officials said. The theft gang members in police custody. (Sourced)

“The Krishna Nagar police, along with the south zone surveillance team, arrested three women and a man from the Manas Nagar area on Monday,” officials said at a press conference.

Police said the accused were part of a family-run gang involved in multiple incidents of jewellery theft from commuters.

What set the operation apart, officials said, was the role of the local women police team, which carried out discreet surveillance. “A woman sub-inspector, in plain clothes and different disguises, kept watch on suspected members for days. Her inputs helped us zero in on the accused,” DCP (south) Amit Kr Anand said.

According to the DCP, the gang primarily targeted elderly commuters waiting for autos or e-rickshaws. Once the victim boarded, gang members would sit close and create distractions.

“They used tactics like pretending to feel unwell or pricking the victim with a safety pin to cause discomfort. In that moment of confusion, jewellery would be removed without the victim realising it immediately,” additional DCP (south) Vasanth Rallapalli said.

According to police, the arrested accused were identified as Sheshkala, 35, and her husband Dayalal, 42, both originally from Nagpur; Pooja, 30, a native of Prayagraj; and Gauri Devi alias Namja, 25, wife of Surajram, from Narayanpur in Bihar. Police said all four were recently staying in a makeshift settlement near a hospital along the Sitapur bypass in Lucknow.

The gang frequently shifted base and lived in temporary settlements to evade detection. After committing crimes, they would quickly flee the scene. Police said the accused are habitual offenders adept at altering their appearance and frequently changing addresses and identity details, making tracking difficult.

“Around 600-700 CCTV clips were analysed to trace their movements across different locations in the city,” assistant commissioner of police, Krishna Nagar, Rajneesh Verma said.

Police linked the group to at least three cases reported in Krishna Nagar over the past six months. Stolen items recovered included a gold chain, a ring and a pair of anklets.

“Records show that the alleged gang leader has multiple cases of theft registered against her in Lucknow and nearby districts,” the ACP said.

The DCP added that further interrogation was underway to determine the gang’s involvement in other cases and whether similar operations were carried out in other cities.