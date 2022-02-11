Union govt’s focus is on benefiting industrialist friends: Priyanka

LUCKNOW Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday kept up her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was her party’s pressure that led to action in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

“No FIR would have been filed with regard to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri had the Congress not reached there and held dharnas to demand action in the case,” said Priyanka addressing people in 70 assembly constituencies, including those in Rae Bareli, at her first mega virtual rally on Friday.

The Congress leader has been seeking the resignation of Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted when a vehicle mowed down farmers there on October 3, 2021.

“Yesterday there was a report that the minister’s son has been granted bail. This is the same minister with whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares dais,” she said.

Priyanka further said the Prime Minister’s two friends now figure on top of the list of richest industrialists in Asia. “The union government’s focus is on benefiting them by way of privatisation of railways, ports and public sector undertakings etc. The number of people going below the poverty line during Narendra Modi government’s tenure was equal to the number of those brought above the poverty line during the tenure of Congress governments,” she claimed.

The Congress leader also called upon the people to “elect leaders who do not think about their own development, but think about the future of your family.”

She read out promises listed in Congress’s three manifestoes and said her party is committed to fulfill all the promises. She gave an example of how the Congress government in Chhattisgarh had begun waiving loans of farmers within three hours of installation. She also spoke about the successful implementation of a scheme for welfare of cows and farmers there.

Priyanka said the Congress had also promised to enact a special law to punish erring officials, if any recruitment drive was delayed beyond the job calendar to be made for every such drive.

Umesh Raghuvanshi

