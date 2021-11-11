Union health minister to inaugurate 32nd ‘Hunar Haat’ in Lucknow on Friday: Naqvi

Over 500 artisans and craftsmen from all over the country will showcase their products in the 32nd ‘Hunar Haat’ that will be inaugurated by Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya in state capital on Friday.

“The programme is an initiative of Ministry of Minority Affairs and aims at promoting and preserving the traditional art and craft of the country,” said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union minister for minority affairs on Thursday.

Naqvi also inspected the stalls and reviewed the preparations at the venue located near Medanta Hospital along Shaheedpath.

The minister said over 500 artisans and craftsmen from 30 states and Union Territories, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Ladakh, have brought their indigenous products made of wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc at the Hunar Haat, where traditional food items from various parts of the country will also available.

The event would also host a series of cultural and singing programmes in which artistes like Annu Kapoor, Pankaj Udhas, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Altaf Raja, Suresh Wadekar would be performing. The event would conclude on November 21.

“With all last minute preparations done, we are ready for the show,” said an artisan, having expertise in making handmade soaps, who came all the way from Dehradun to set up a stall at Hunar Haat.

Officials with the ministry said over 6.75 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through this initiative over the last six years.

However this time, the ministry has also made an arrangement for online shopping.

“Hunar Haat will also be available on hunarhaat.org and the GeM portal. Online buyers can log on to the portal to make purchases,” the minister said.

The next chapters of the event will be organised at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan (from November 14-27), Hyderabad (November 26 to December 5), Surat (December 10-19) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi (December 22 to January 2).

