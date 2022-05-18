Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s nephew dies in mishap

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s nephew, Achin Mishra, 41, was killed in an accident on Wednesday evening.

The victim was on his way to Lakhimpur from his village (Banbirpur) on a motorcycle when a heavy branch of a tree uprooted due to strong winds fell on him. Villagers rushed to Mishra’s rescue and pulled him out. Some of them called the police, who rushed him to the district hospital in an ambulance. But Achin was declared brought dead, said police.

The incident occurred near Khambharkhera village, about 18 km away from Lakhimpur city. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh confirmed Achin Mishra’s death in the accident.

The deceased is survived by his parents, a younger brother, wife and son.

Achin Mishra, son of MoS (home) Ajay Kumar Mishra’s elder brother Dinesh Mishra, was a trader with his business establishment in Nighasan.