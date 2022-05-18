Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s nephew dies in mishap
lucknow news

Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s nephew dies in mishap

The victim was on his way to Lakhimpur from his village (Banbirpur) on a motorcycle when a heavy branch of a tree uprooted due to strong winds fell on him
Villagers rushed to Mishra’s rescue and pulled him out. Some of them called the police, who rushed him to the district hospital in an ambulance. But Achin was declared brought dead. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 18, 2022 09:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s nephew, Achin Mishra, 41, was killed in an accident on Wednesday evening.

The victim was on his way to Lakhimpur from his village (Banbirpur) on a motorcycle when a heavy branch of a tree uprooted due to strong winds fell on him. Villagers rushed to Mishra’s rescue and pulled him out. Some of them called the police, who rushed him to the district hospital in an ambulance. But Achin was declared brought dead, said police.

The incident occurred near Khambharkhera village, about 18 km away from Lakhimpur city. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh confirmed Achin Mishra’s death in the accident.

The deceased is survived by his parents, a younger brother, wife and son.

Achin Mishra, son of MoS (home) Ajay Kumar Mishra’s elder brother Dinesh Mishra, was a trader with his business establishment in Nighasan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP