Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s nephew dies in mishap
LAKHIMPUR KHERI Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s nephew, Achin Mishra, 41, was killed in an accident on Wednesday evening.
The victim was on his way to Lakhimpur from his village (Banbirpur) on a motorcycle when a heavy branch of a tree uprooted due to strong winds fell on him. Villagers rushed to Mishra’s rescue and pulled him out. Some of them called the police, who rushed him to the district hospital in an ambulance. But Achin was declared brought dead, said police.
The incident occurred near Khambharkhera village, about 18 km away from Lakhimpur city. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh confirmed Achin Mishra’s death in the accident.
The deceased is survived by his parents, a younger brother, wife and son.
Achin Mishra, son of MoS (home) Ajay Kumar Mishra’s elder brother Dinesh Mishra, was a trader with his business establishment in Nighasan.
-
Exchange of affectionate gestures between Munde cousins raises eyebrows
An unusual display of camaraderie between the two estranged cousins – Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde and social justice minister Dhananjany Munde from Nationalist Congress Party – in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a private event has become a talking point in political circles. When Dhananjay affectionately tapped on her head while walking towards the podium, Pankaja returned the affection with a smile.
-
AIPEF flays Centre’s deadline for states to buy imported coal
The All India Power Engineers Federation has termed the Centre's fresh directives on Wednesday as an attempt to pressurise states to buy expensive imported coal. The Centre has also said that after June 1, 5% less domestic coal will be allocated to thermal power stations that had not ordered imported coal. AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey alleged that the current coal crisis was due to a lack of coordination among various Central government departments.
-
Nagaur murder: Rajasthan deputy chief whip’s brother, 4 others arrested
The Rajasthan police on late Tuesday night arrested the brother of deputy chief whip in the state assembly and Congress leader, Mahendra Choudhary, and four others in the alleged murder of a trader in Nagaur on Saturday, said police on Wednesday, ending the deadlock over the post mortem and other formalities. The police arrested Moti Singh Choudhary (62), brother of Congress MLA from Nawan, Mahendra Choudhary, his relative Kuldeep Singh (48), a native of Haryana, and four others, Firoz (42), Hanuman (50) and Haroon (40).
-
HC allows Punjab to fill 6,635 ETT posts
The high court has allowed the Punjab government to make appointments on 6,635 ETT (elementary teacher training) posts, almost 10 months after the then Congress government had initiated the process in the run up to the assembly polls. The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri vacated the stay imposed on October 29, 2021. The advertisement was issued on July 30 for 6,635 posts and the exam was conducted in October.
-
Aruna Shanbaug’s death anniversary: Activists demand better working conditions
Mumbai On the sixth death anniversary of Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse who was in a state of comatose for 42 years after being raped and strangled by a ward boy at the KEM Hospital, activists came together to demand better working conditions for female healthcare workers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics