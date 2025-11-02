Unseasonal rain destroys crops in many parts, around 20 UP districts worst hit

The unseasonal rainfall with high winds due the Montha cyclone in the past few days has destroyed crops in around 20 districts including all districts under Devipatan and Bundelkhand regions. In some districts standing crops, including paddy, have been completely destroyed. (For Representation)

Heavy rain has not only destroyed standing crops like pulses, oilseeds, and paddy, but also delayed Rabi sowing, especially wheat, until field moisture levels return to normal. The state government has ordered surveys to assess the damage and ensure compensation for affected farmers.

“Joint teams of the agriculture and the revenue departments are conducting field surveys to assess the losses. Based on the findings, the government will distribute compensation to the affected farmers as per the rules,” principal secretary, agriculture, Ravinder said.

According to reports received by the agriculture department so far, around 20 districts have been hit the hardest. They include Bahraich, Barabanki, Bareilly, Gonda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Banda, Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Kanpur, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Aligarh.

Director (agriculture) Pankaj Tripathi said Devipatan and Bundelkhand were the worst affected regions. “The impact of the unseasonal rain on crops is quite extensive but around 20 districts are believed to be the worst-hit, including all four districts under Deviparan division and almost all six districts in Bundelkhand,” he said.

Farmers report that in some districts, harvested paddy stacks are lying exposed in the open, while in others, standing crops, including paddy, have been completely destroyed. The newly sprouted pea (matar) crop has also suffered extensive damage.

“Nothing is left—neither the paddy that was just two weeks away from harvest nor the green peas that had only begun to sprout. All our labour and investment have gone to waste,” Ajay Rajpoot, a farmer and former pradhan of Babhonri Kala under Dakor village in Jalaun district told the HT over the phone.

He added that pea seeds cost about ₹11,000 per quintal, with around 40 kg required per bigha. “Now we’ll have to sow again using fresh seeds and fertilisers, while the paddy that was ready for harvest is of no use anymore,” he said.

“Since fields in many districts remain waterlogged, the sowing of the next crops, such as wheat and pea, may be delayed by a week or two until moisture levels return to normal,” director (agriculture) Pankaj Tripathi said.

He explained that there were two categories of compensation: one for farmers covered under the crop insurance scheme, who would receive compensation from insurance companies after filing their claims, and other for those without insurance cover. “Uninsured farmers may get relief from the state government after assessment by the revenue department,” Tripathi said.