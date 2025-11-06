UP accident: 40 passengers injured after bus overturns on expressway in Unnao

More than 40 passengers were injured, with several of them critical, after a private double-decker sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Varanasi overturned into a deep ditch on the Agra–Lucknow expressway near Aliyarpur village in Unnao district early on Thursday. Visuals from the site of the accident on the Agra–Lucknow expressway near Aliyarpur village in Unnao. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accident took place around 2.30am in the Hasanganj police station area when the speeding bus rammed into a loader carrying cabbages before losing control and plunging nearly 20 feet off the expressway. The impact left the vehicle badly damaged, with several passengers trapped inside.

Emergency teams from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and local police rushed to the spot. “All injured passengers have been shifted to Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu hospital for treatment. The condition of some remains critical,” said Hasangunj circle officer Arvind Chaurasia.

The bus, carrying around 60 passengers, had left Delhi around 6pm on Wednesday. Survivors said most passengers were asleep when the accident occurred. “There was a sudden jolt and screams all around. We could not even realise what had happened,” said Vijay Prakash Tiwari, a passenger from Kanpur, who suffered injuries along with his wife and family members.

Locals reached the spot soon after hearing cries for help and alerted authorities.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are preparing to register a case of negligence against the bus driver. The passengers who escaped unhurt were later sent to their destinations in another vehicle, Chaurasia added.