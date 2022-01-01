Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Amid rise in Covid cases, parents unwilling to send wards to school
lucknow news

UP: Amid rise in Covid cases, parents unwilling to send wards to school

Children don’t follow Covid protocols properly in schools and the authorities won’t take any responsibility in case any problem crops up, says a mother whose two kids study at Lucknow Public School
Children don’t follow Covid protocols properly in schools and the authorities won’t take any responsibility in case any problem crops up, says a mother whose two kids study at Lucknow Public School (For Representation)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 11:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In the wake of threat of new Covid variant Omicron and the recent rise in Covid cases, most of the parents in Uttar Pradesh capital are unsure about sending their wards to schools. “Children don’t follow Covid protocols properly in schools and the authorities won’t take any responsibility in case any problem crops up. I care about their education but safety comes first.” said Kaneez Fatima whose two daughters study at Lucknow Public School.

“We are continuing with hybrid mode and parents are comfortable with it,” said Shaily Srivastava, vice-principal, SKD Academy, UP Board branch. “The situation is highly unpredictable. Some parents are hoping for physical classes to prevent learning gaps while others are reluctant and want their kids to stay home,” said Hema Tandon, student counsellor at City Montessori School, Rajendra Nagar 1 branch.

“Parents feel that students get careless in schools and it gets difficult to follow Covid protocols there,” said a teacher of junior section Babita Konar. “Over the last few days, the attendance has dipped. Parents having children in 15-18 age group are eagerly waiting for the vaccination of their wards,” said Madhulika Agarwal, head, Kunskapsskolan School, Lucknow. She further said the school might have to resume online classes as safety of students was the top priority.

RELATED STORIES

Varsha Agarwal, mother of two children studying at City Montessori School, Rajendra Nagar 1 branch, said her elder daughter will get vaccinated soon and can continue with physical classes. However, she is not comfortable sending her son to school without vaccination.

“Parents want their wards to attend physical classes. However, some parents have not sent their kids at all except for examinations,” said Shivani Pandiya, a primary section teacher at Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School. While vaccination for teenagers in 15-18 age group is all set to start from January 3, the threat for younger children continues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP