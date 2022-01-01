UP: Amid rise in Covid cases, parents unwilling to send wards to school

In the wake of threat of new Covid variant Omicron and the recent rise in Covid cases, most of the parents in Uttar Pradesh capital are unsure about sending their wards to schools. “Children don’t follow Covid protocols properly in schools and the authorities won’t take any responsibility in case any problem crops up. I care about their education but safety comes first.” said Kaneez Fatima whose two daughters study at Lucknow Public School.

“We are continuing with hybrid mode and parents are comfortable with it,” said Shaily Srivastava, vice-principal, SKD Academy, UP Board branch. “The situation is highly unpredictable. Some parents are hoping for physical classes to prevent learning gaps while others are reluctant and want their kids to stay home,” said Hema Tandon, student counsellor at City Montessori School, Rajendra Nagar 1 branch.

“Parents feel that students get careless in schools and it gets difficult to follow Covid protocols there,” said a teacher of junior section Babita Konar. “Over the last few days, the attendance has dipped. Parents having children in 15-18 age group are eagerly waiting for the vaccination of their wards,” said Madhulika Agarwal, head, Kunskapsskolan School, Lucknow. She further said the school might have to resume online classes as safety of students was the top priority.

Varsha Agarwal, mother of two children studying at City Montessori School, Rajendra Nagar 1 branch, said her elder daughter will get vaccinated soon and can continue with physical classes. However, she is not comfortable sending her son to school without vaccination.

“Parents want their wards to attend physical classes. However, some parents have not sent their kids at all except for examinations,” said Shivani Pandiya, a primary section teacher at Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School. While vaccination for teenagers in 15-18 age group is all set to start from January 3, the threat for younger children continues.