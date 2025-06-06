U.P. ANTF likely to have wider jurisdiction, special court

The jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) is likely to be expanded, and a proposal to establish a special court for its cases is in the pipeline. The move aims to improve coordination in narcotics-related operations across the state and facilitate the creation of a collective database. The objective is to strengthen the ANTF operational capabilities and enhance effectiveness in tackling the growing menace of narcotics trafficking. (For representation)

During his visit to the ANTF headquarters to review its working on Thursday, the new director general of police (DGP), Rajeev Krishna, directed the ANTF officials to send the proposal to authorities concerned for jurisdiction expansion and the setting up of a special court in line with provisions available to other specialised state and central agencies, according to a press statement.

The objective is to strengthen the ANTF operational capabilities and enhance effectiveness in tackling the growing menace of narcotics trafficking, which poses a significant threat to the youth and society, the statement said.

The ANTF was established in August 2022 to curb production, sale and purchase of narcotic substances in the state. The agency is also meant to take action against listed drug peddlers, mafia and gangs and maintain coordination with central agencies like Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Financial Intelligence Unit and Central Bureau of Narcotics to accelerate operational activities.

A senior police official pointed out that several specialised agencies like U.P. Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) operate with a wide-ranging jurisdiction of their police stations. These agencies, he said, have special courts for better coordination during the trial and other legal proceedings.

“In the absence of wide-range jurisdiction and no special courts, the ANTF has struggled to develop into a robust unit like the U.P. ATS and STF,” he said, adding, “The ANTF is considered to be a dumping ground for police officers since its formation on August 23, 2022”.

According to the statement, the DGP also directed the ANTF to ensure an increase in the quantity of narcotics recovered in the state. As per the ANTF, it has seized narcotics, drugs and psychotropic substances worth only ₹250 crore since its formation. The agency initiated action under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS Act), 1988 only in nine cases and under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 in just 18 cases.

The DGP laid stress on the importance of gathering high-quality intelligence and maintaining vigilance on the dark web, where digital networks of narcotics operate. He also directed the ANTF to establish coordination with financial transaction agencies and create a comprehensive financial database at the headquarters level. The ANTF, however, has also collaborated with the agriculture department to conduct digital mapping of narcotics cultivation.

The DGP emphasised that the ANTF will be developed not just as a unit but as the sharpest weapon of the U.P. Police in the fight against narcotics. The inspection was attended by senior officials, including ADG (crime), IG (ANTF), SP (ANTF), and other officers.