UP: Application process begins for filling 1,516 lecturer posts in GICs

Online applications for filling lecturer positions in government intermediate colleges (GICs) across Uttar Pradesh began from Tuesday as the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for a total of 1,516 vacant posts.

They include 1,471 lecturers in government intermediate colleges (777 for male and 694 for female branches), 43 lecturers (specialising in teaching visually impaired) in government intermediate colleges/inclusive special secondary schools, and 2 professors for the Uttar Pradesh Jail Training Institute (teaching category).

To be eligible for selection, candidates must be at least 21-years-old and not more than 40-years-old as of July 1, 2025. The online application window will remain open until September 12, with a correction period available until September 19, said UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar. He advised candidates to obtain their one time registration (OTR) number before applying, as only OTR-based applications will be accepted.

This recruitment drive marks the resumption of lecturer hiring in government intermediate colleges after a hiatus of four-and-a-half-years. The previous recruitment notification was issued on December 22, 2020, for 1,473 vacancies.

Notably, the latest recruitment announcement comes just two weeks after the launch of the online application process for LT grade recruitment which began on July 28.