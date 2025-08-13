Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP: Application process begins for filling 1,516 lecturer posts in GICs

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 03:14 am IST

To be eligible for selection, candidates must be at least 21-years-old and not more than 40-years-old as of July 1, 2025

Online applications for filling lecturer positions in government intermediate colleges (GICs) across Uttar Pradesh began from Tuesday as the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for a total of 1,516 vacant posts.

This recruitment drive marks the resumption of lecturer hiring in GICs after a hiatus of four-and-a-half-years. (For Representation)
This recruitment drive marks the resumption of lecturer hiring in GICs after a hiatus of four-and-a-half-years. (For Representation)

They include 1,471 lecturers in government intermediate colleges (777 for male and 694 for female branches), 43 lecturers (specialising in teaching visually impaired) in government intermediate colleges/inclusive special secondary schools, and 2 professors for the Uttar Pradesh Jail Training Institute (teaching category).

To be eligible for selection, candidates must be at least 21-years-old and not more than 40-years-old as of July 1, 2025. The online application window will remain open until September 12, with a correction period available until September 19, said UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar. He advised candidates to obtain their one time registration (OTR) number before applying, as only OTR-based applications will be accepted.

This recruitment drive marks the resumption of lecturer hiring in government intermediate colleges after a hiatus of four-and-a-half-years. The previous recruitment notification was issued on December 22, 2020, for 1,473 vacancies.

Notably, the latest recruitment announcement comes just two weeks after the launch of the online application process for LT grade recruitment which began on July 28.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Application process begins for filling 1,516 lecturer posts in GICs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On