UP approves road safety projects worth over 181 cr

Uttar Pradesh has approved road-safety projects worth ₹181.55 crore for 2025-26, with the chief secretary SP Goyal on Tuesday clearing major proposals of the transport department and the traffic directorate at a meeting of the Road Safety Fund Management Committee here. (Pic for representation only)

The transport department will receive ₹146.55 crore and the traffic directorate ₹35 crore for wide-ranging initiatives, including a large-scale sensitisation event in February 2026, awareness programmes across all 75 districts, activities of road-safety clubs in schools, and competitions at block, district, division and state levels.

Funds have also been allocated for corrective works, publicity on state roadways buses, and sending e-challans and awareness messages via WhatsApp.

The committee also cleared ₹12 crore for ongoing detention yards in nine districts and ₹2.02 crore for CCTV installation at key intersections in Ballia.

To meet the chief minister’s target of reducing road-accident deaths by 50%, the state will spend ₹50 crore on electronic enforcement devices in 75 districts, with higher allocations to the 25 worst-affected districts.

Enforcement capacity will be strengthened through the purchase of 18 hi-tech interceptor vehicles and 106 tablets. The traffic directorate will additionally procure iron and folding barriers, helmets, jackets, breath analysers and speed guns worth ₹25 crore.