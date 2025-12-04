Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
UP approves road safety projects worth over 181 cr

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 04:10 am IST

Uttar Pradesh has approved ₹181.55 crore for road safety projects in 2025-26, focusing on awareness, enforcement, and infrastructure improvements.

Uttar Pradesh has approved road-safety projects worth 181.55 crore for 2025-26, with the chief secretary SP Goyal on Tuesday clearing major proposals of the transport department and the traffic directorate at a meeting of the Road Safety Fund Management Committee here.

(Pic for representation only)
The transport department will receive 146.55 crore and the traffic directorate 35 crore for wide-ranging initiatives, including a large-scale sensitisation event in February 2026, awareness programmes across all 75 districts, activities of road-safety clubs in schools, and competitions at block, district, division and state levels.

Funds have also been allocated for corrective works, publicity on state roadways buses, and sending e-challans and awareness messages via WhatsApp.

The committee also cleared 12 crore for ongoing detention yards in nine districts and 2.02 crore for CCTV installation at key intersections in Ballia.

To meet the chief minister’s target of reducing road-accident deaths by 50%, the state will spend 50 crore on electronic enforcement devices in 75 districts, with higher allocations to the 25 worst-affected districts.

Enforcement capacity will be strengthened through the purchase of 18 hi-tech interceptor vehicles and 106 tablets. The traffic directorate will additionally procure iron and folding barriers, helmets, jackets, breath analysers and speed guns worth 25 crore.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP approves road safety projects worth over 181 cr
AI Summary AI Summary

Uttar Pradesh has approved Rs 181.55 crore for road-safety projects in 2025-26, focusing on public awareness and enforcement measures. The transport department will receive Rs 146.55 crore for initiatives across all districts, while Rs 35 crore will go to the traffic directorate for equipment and enforcement. This funding aims to cut road-accident deaths by 50%.