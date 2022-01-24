UP assembly elections: SBSP workers urge party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar to contest from Shivpur

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) workers have urged their party president Om Prakash Rajbhar to contest the UP assembly elections from the Shivpur constituency in Varanasi. In 2017, the seat was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anil Rajbhar, who is now a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Although the BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the Shivpur seat, there is speculation that the party may retain Anil Rajbhar.

SBSP state vice-president Shashi Pratap Singh said, “SBSP workers, including me, have written a letter, urging our party president Om Prakash Rajbhar to contest from the Shivpur assembly constituency here. We are confident that the SBSP chief will respond positively keeping in view the sentiments of party workers.”

Singh said that he also spoke to SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on the phone and apprised him of the sentiments of the SBSP workers.

Singh claimed that as an ally of the Samajwadi Party, the SBSP will get at least two seats —Shivpur and Ajgara (reserved) — to contest in Varanasi.

Asked whether SBSP chief may consider any other seat, Singh said it may be Zahoorabad, which he represents in the Vidhan Sabha at present. Zahoorabad assembly constituency is in Ghazipur district of eastern UP. Rajbhar voters play a decisive role in this constituency.

The SBSP was in alliance with the BJP in 2017 and won four assembly seats.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had won the Zahoorabad seat in 2017 and was made a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. After the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Om Prakash Rajbhar was sacked from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet following his constant public criticism of the government on various issues.

Rajbhar intensified his attack on the government thereafter. About three months ago, he formed an alliance with the main opposition Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and vowed to make SP chief Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister again. Akhilesh Yadav was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister from 2012 to 2017.

Shashi Pratap Singh may also contest the assembly polls, those aware of the issue in the party said.

When asked, Singh said, “I am an SBSP worker. As a dedicated worker, I am working for the expansion of the party. As for the rest, whatever will be the party’s instruction, I will follow that.”