UP assembly elections: SP, RLD alliance declares first list of 29 candidates

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance on Thursday announced its first list of 29 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections. All these 29 constituencies are in western UP. The list has 19 RLD and 10 SP candidates. Nine of the candidates are Muslims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SP and RLD combine has fielded one sitting MLA each of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary will contest his Dhaulana seat on the SP ticket while BJP MLA from Meerapur Avtar Singh Bhadana, a Gurjar leader, will contest the Jewar seat on the RLD symbol. Bhadana joined the RLD on Wednesday.

The RLD is contesting the Shamli, Purkazi, Khatauli, Nehtor, Baghpat, Loni, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Bulandshahr, Syana, Khair, Sadabad, Chata, Govardhan, Baldev, Agra Dehat, Fatehpur Sikri and Khairagarh seats. The SP has fielded candidates for the Kairana, Charthawal, Kithore, Meerut, Sahibabad, Dhalauna, Kol, Aligarh, Agra Cantt and Bah seats.

An RLD spokesperson said, “This first list of candidates represents all communities —Jat, Gurjar, Muslims, backwards, Dalits, Brahmins, Kshatriyas and women. Also, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has made an appeal to the leaders and workers of both the parties to work dedicatedly for the victory of these candidates declared by the alliance. The appeal is to even those leaders who were ticket aspirants, but could not be given tickets.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RLD has fielded former four-time Congress MLA Gajraj Singh for the Hapur assembly seat. He joined the RLD, quitting the Congress hours before the SP-RLD alliance announced the list.

Sitting SP MLAs Naheed Hasan and Rafiq Ansari will contest their respective Kairana and Meerut seats.

The SP candidates are: Naheed Hasan (Kairana), Pankaj Malik (Charthawal), Shahid Manzoor (Kithore), Rafiq Ansari (Meerut), Amarpal Sharma (Sahibabad), Aslam Chaudhary (Dhaulana), Salman Saeed (Kol), Zafar Alam (Aligarh), Kunwar Singh Vakil (Agra Cantt), Madhusudan Sharma (Bah),

The RLD candidates are: Prasann Chaudhary (Shamli), Anil Kumar (Purkazi), Rajpal Singh Saini (Khatauli), Munsi Ram (Nehtor), Ahmed Hamid (Baghpat), Madan Bhaiya (Loni), Suresh Sharma (Modinagar), Gajraj Singh (Hapur), Avtar Singh Bhadana (Jewar), Haji Yunus (Bulandshahr), Dilnawaaz Khan (Syana), Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi (Khair), Pradeep Chaudhary Guddu (Sadabad), Tejpal Singh (Chaata), Preetam Singh (Govardhan), Babita Devi (Baldev), Mahesh Kumar Jatav (Agra Dehat), Brijesh Chahar (Fatehpur Sikri) and Rautan Singh (Khairagarh).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON