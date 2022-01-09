UP assembly polls: AAP to form teams for door-to-door campaigning

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will constitute 20 teams in every assembly segment across the state and each team will have five members to carry out door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh. After the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ban on physical rallies till January 15 in the wake of surge in Covid cases, the AAP has decided to reach out to voters through virtual rallies and door-to-door campaign.

“In all 403 assembly constituencies across the state, 20 teams each will be constituted. Each team will have five members. They will reach out to voters in door-to-door campaign,” Sanjay Singh, state incharge of AAP, told media persons on Sunday. Welcoming the ECI’s decision to ban rallies, Singh said: “The door-to-door campaigning suits AAP as big rallies require a lot of funds.”

On the occasion, Singh also asked the ECI to remove the state government officials who had been posted in their respective departments for the last five years. AAP has already announced list of 210 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to be held in seven phases in February-March.